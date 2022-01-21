Left Menu

EU challenges Russia at WTO over wood export restrictions

"The Russian restrictions are highly detrimental to the EU wood processing industry, which relies on exports from Russia, and create significant uncertainty on the global wood market," the Commission said in a statement. WTO challenges start with a formal period of consultations between the parties.

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:08 IST
EU challenges Russia at WTO over wood export restrictions

The European Union launched a challenge at the World Trade Organization on Friday to Russian export restrictions on wood products that the bloc says are illegal and harm its wood processing industry.

It is the second such EU complaint https://www.reuters.com/business/wto-review-eu-case-against-russian-measures-state-enterprises-2021-12-20 over Russia to the WTO in the past year and comes as the bloc and its Western allies threaten Moscow with strong financial measures if Russian troops invade Ukraine. The European Commission, which oversees EU trade policy, said it had repeatedly engaged with Russia since the measures were announced in October 2020, but without success. They entered into force this month.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered that exports of unprocessed valuable types of hardwood and coniferous trees be banned from the start of 2022 in a bid to support its own wood processors. The EU takes issue with an increase of Russian export duties to 80% from its WTO commitment of a maximum of 13% to 15% for certain quantities of shipments.

In addition, the Commission said, Russia had reduced the number of border crossing points handling wood exports to the EU from more than 30 to only one, with Finland. "The Russian restrictions are highly detrimental to the EU wood processing industry, which relies on exports from Russia, and create significant uncertainty on the global wood market," the Commission said in a statement.

WTO challenges start with a formal period of consultations between the parties. If they do not resolve the dispute, the EU can request that a WTO panel rule on the matter. Russia will submit its explanation to the Commision that EU complaints are 'unfounded' and Moscow's actions comply with the WTO rules, the Russian economy ministry said in a statement to Reuters, without providing further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022