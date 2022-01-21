Left Menu

Yellen says low interest rates, manageable U.S. debt to continue after pandemic

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 22:52 IST
Yellen says low interest rates, manageable U.S. debt to continue after pandemic
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday she believes the economic forces that have keep interest rates low in recent decades will continue after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, helping to keep the U.S. debt burden manageable.

Yellen told a World Economic Forum virtual session that while the debt-to-GDP ratio is higher than in the past, the interest burden "is very manageable."

The Biden administration's fiscal policies that pair further spending plans with tax increases are "designed to make sure that those interest payments remain manageable and the debt to GDP stabilizes at manageable levels on a long-term basis."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

Free State records highest pass rate of learners in 2021 NSC exams

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen tests in kids; COVID transmission through breastmilk unlikely; New York Mayor Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency and more

Science News Roundup: Study casts doubt on reliability of rapid antigen test...

 Global
4
IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

IAEA, FAO supporting global labs to help control chemical residues in foods

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022