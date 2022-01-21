Yellen says low interest rates, manageable U.S. debt to continue after pandemic
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday she believes the economic forces that have keep interest rates low in recent decades will continue after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, helping to keep the U.S. debt burden manageable.
Yellen told a World Economic Forum virtual session that while the debt-to-GDP ratio is higher than in the past, the interest burden "is very manageable."
The Biden administration's fiscal policies that pair further spending plans with tax increases are "designed to make sure that those interest payments remain manageable and the debt to GDP stabilizes at manageable levels on a long-term basis."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Treasury
- U.S.
- Janet Yellen
- World Economic Forum
ALSO READ
Five arrested for fraudulently withdrawing over Rs 2.48 crore from treasury in Rishikesh
Lawmakers urge U.S. Treasury's Yellen to back review of IMF surcharges
Lawmakers urge U.S. Treasury's Yellen to back review of IMF surcharges
US imposes North Korea-related sanctions on Russian company, 6 North Koreans: Treasury Dept
U.S. Treasury imposes more sanctions on Lebanese individuals -website