Beijing 2022 eases COVID-19 measures for Games-related personnel - IOC

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 12:01 IST
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has adjusted its COVID-19 countermeasures, a statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday.

The changes include the threshold for being classed as positive for COVID-19 being eased and the time period for which a person is deemed a close contact being reduced from 14 to 7 days. The changes have come into effect immediately and apply retrospectively, the statement said.

