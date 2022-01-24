Beijing 2022 eases COVID-19 measures for Games-related personnel - IOC
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 12:01 IST
- Country:
- China
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has adjusted its COVID-19 countermeasures, a statement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Monday.
The changes include the threshold for being classed as positive for COVID-19 being eased and the time period for which a person is deemed a close contact being reduced from 14 to 7 days. The changes have come into effect immediately and apply retrospectively, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- Winter Olympics
- International Olympic Committee
Advertisement