Stellantis to add 850 jobs at Mulhouse site following strong Peugeot 308 orders -unions
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-01-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 22:28 IST
- Country:
- France
Carmaker Stellantis will add 850 jobs at its plant in Mulhouse, eastern France following strong orders for Peugeot's 308 sedan, labour unions said in a joint statement on Monday.
The carmaker plans to set up a third production team at the plant in mid March and hire the staff over the coming months, unions FO Metaux and CFE-CGC said in a statement posted on Facebook.
