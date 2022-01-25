PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Unilever plans to cut thousands of management jobs in growth drive. https://on.ft.com/3fVBwp6 M&C Saatchi rejects sweetened takeover approach. https://on.ft.com/3qXDUC1

Boris Johnson refuses to say if national insurance rise will go ahead. https://on.ft.com/3IDFtet Overview

Unilever Plc is planning to cut thousands of management jobs as it accelerates a push to improve sales growth across the business, which has come under increasing pressure from investors. The fight over the future of M&C Saatchi has escalated after directors rejected a sweetened takeover approach from a cash shell run by tech entrepreneur Vin Murria and said her plans for the advertising company were still light on detail.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson repeatedly refused on Monday to say whether a 12 billion pounds ($16.18 billion) national insurance hike would go ahead as planned in April, as pressure mounted on him from within his own party to put it on hold. ($1 = 0.7418 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

