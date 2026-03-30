Controversy Unfolds Over New White House Ballroom

In a recent announcement, President Donald Trump revealed that the development of the White House ballroom is advancing ahead of schedule, despite a pending lawsuit aiming to halt the project.

The ballroom, which involves the demolition of the historic East Wing, has brought up legal challenges, notably from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The organization claims that the administration bypassed essential reviews and public consultations. A federal judge is expected to rule by March on whether to pause the project while the legal process continues.

President Trump has assured that the $400 million project, funded entirely by private donations, will be completed 'long before the end' of his term. He emphasized the highly secure features of the ballroom, such as bullet-proof glass and a drone-proof roof, as necessary adaptations for the current era.

(With inputs from agencies.)