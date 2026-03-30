KMT's Leader Cheng Li-wun To Strengthen Ties in China Visit

Cheng Li-wun, leader of Taiwan's Kuomintang (KMT) party, is set to visit China in April after receiving an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping. This visit marks a significant move toward strengthening ties between the KMT and Beijing, just weeks before U.S. President Donald Trump's trip to China.

Having recently assumed the position of KMT chairwoman, Cheng Li-wun intends to foster closer relations with China, something her predecessor Eric Chu did not pursue during his term. Despite tensions over Taiwan's autonomy, the KMT has historically managed a complex relationship with China, which views Taiwan as part of its territory.

During her visit from April 7 to 12, Cheng plans to enhance diplomatic interactions between the two parties, aiming at peaceful development and increased cooperation across the Taiwan Strait. As the former government of the Republic of China fled to Taiwan in 1949, no formal peace agreement exists, adding layers of significance to such diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)