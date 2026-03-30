Australia Slashes Fuel Tax Amid Global Tensions
Australia will cut the fuel and diesel tax by half for three months to counteract rising costs attributed to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This move, announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is set to alleviate some financial pressure on consumers, costing the government A$2.55 billion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 07:48 IST
In response to escalating costs driven by ongoing global conflicts, Australia will halve the fuel and diesel tax for a period of three months, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday.
The temporary reduction, known as the fuel excise, is expected to decrease fuel prices by an estimated 26.3 Australian cents per litre.
Additionally, the government will suspend the road user charge on heavy vehicles for the same duration, a financial relief effort projected to cost A$2.55 billion, or approximately $1.75 billion U.S. dollars.
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