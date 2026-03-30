Left Menu

Australia Slashes Fuel Tax Amid Global Tensions

Australia will cut the fuel and diesel tax by half for three months to counteract rising costs attributed to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. This move, announced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is set to alleviate some financial pressure on consumers, costing the government A$2.55 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 07:48 IST
Australia Slashes Fuel Tax Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to escalating costs driven by ongoing global conflicts, Australia will halve the fuel and diesel tax for a period of three months, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday.

The temporary reduction, known as the fuel excise, is expected to decrease fuel prices by an estimated 26.3 Australian cents per litre.

Additionally, the government will suspend the road user charge on heavy vehicles for the same duration, a financial relief effort projected to cost A$2.55 billion, or approximately $1.75 billion U.S. dollars.

TRENDING

1
Global Finance at Crossroads: UK's Urging and US's Controversial Stance

Global Finance at Crossroads: UK's Urging and US's Controversial Stance

 Global
2
India's Aviation Elevation: New Jets, Delays, and Domestic Growth

India's Aviation Elevation: New Jets, Delays, and Domestic Growth

 India
3
KMT Chairwoman's Upcoming Beijing Visit Highlights Cross-Strait Ties Amidst Defense Debates

KMT Chairwoman's Upcoming Beijing Visit Highlights Cross-Strait Ties Amidst ...

 Global
4
China Sanctions Japanese Lawmaker Over Taiwan Ties

China Sanctions Japanese Lawmaker Over Taiwan Ties

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026