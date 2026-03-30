Australia Slashes Fuel Tax Amid Global Tensions

In response to escalating costs driven by ongoing global conflicts, Australia will halve the fuel and diesel tax for a period of three months, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday.

The temporary reduction, known as the fuel excise, is expected to decrease fuel prices by an estimated 26.3 Australian cents per litre.

Additionally, the government will suspend the road user charge on heavy vehicles for the same duration, a financial relief effort projected to cost A$2.55 billion, or approximately $1.75 billion U.S. dollars.