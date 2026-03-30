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South Australia Stuns Victoria for Back-to-Back Sheffield Shield Triumphs

South Australia claimed a dramatic victory over Victoria, seizing a 56-run win to secure consecutive Sheffield Shield titles for the first time in its history. Nathan McAndrew played a pivotal role in the win, earning Man of the Match honors for his impressive all-round performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 30-03-2026 08:02 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 08:02 IST
South Australia Stuns Victoria for Back-to-Back Sheffield Shield Triumphs
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  • Australia

In a thrilling conclusion to the Sheffield Shield final, South Australia emerged victorious over Victoria, securing a 56-run win and clinching back-to-back titles for the first time. The match ended with South Australia's dramatic collapse of Victoria, dismissing their last seven wickets for just 37 runs.

The game's hero, Nathan McAndrew, was named Man of the Match after delivering a stellar performance, taking six wickets for 121 runs. He also significantly contributed with the bat, scoring a crucial 60 in the second innings alongside Alex Carey, who added an impressive 103 runs.

Reflecting on the triumph, South Australia's captain Nathan McSweeney expressed pride in his team's resilience and camaraderie. "Winning two in a row with this group is super special, especially when we're all such good mates off the field," McSweeney remarked.

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