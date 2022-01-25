Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards Film Foundation hosts convocation ceremony to honour industrious members of the society

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/SRV): Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards Film Foundation and International Open University of Humanity Health Science and Peace, California, USA felicitated 16 industrious people with Ph.D in honorary cause on 16th January 2022 at Vadodara, Gujarat. The degrees were handed over by Hon. Ramdas Athawale, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India & Hon. Prahlad Damodardas Modi , Indian Prime Minister's brother. Among the recipients, 5 were awarded with Doctor of Literature in honorary causa and 2 with appreciation certificate for their efforts in their respective fields and towards the university.

This event was hosted by Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards Film Foundation along with its first Award Distribution ceremony of the Global Youth Icon Award 2022. The awardees were: Manmohan Joshi, Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Law, Sunil Kumar Tiwari Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Management, Bhagyashree Shridhar Giri D. Litt (Honoris Causa), Dr. Vatsala Chintaman Madke D. Litt (Honoris Causa), Dr. Ratna Bhimrao Shirsat D. Litt (Honoris Causa), Dr. Sumitra Baliram Jadhav D. Litt (Honoris Causa), Santosh Chandrabhan Tayade Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Education, Bhavesh Tanna Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Business, Shyam R. Singhania Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Finance, Mukesh Kumar Gupta Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Social Services, Dr. B.N. Tiwari Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Social Services, Rajesh Shrivastav Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Education, Jyoti V. Bajaj Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Education, Ms. Charul Malik Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Arts. Ramshankar Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Arts, Ashok Kumar Mishra Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Humanity, Kalpana Pravin D. Litt (Honoris Causa), Basil Paul Paranayil Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Social Service, Pradnya Vasant Narwade Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Engineering, Mr. Kalpesh Kumar Natubhai Patel Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Journalism, Mr. Chandrakant Umajirao Mehetre Ph. D. (Honoris Causa) Engineering, Dr. Nirankar Nath Tiwari Appreciation Certificate, Dr. Vijay D Bajaj Appreciation Certificate. The ceremony was succeeded under the supervision of Dr Nirankar Nath Tiwari, Founder president of Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards Film Foundation and Dr. Vijay D Bajaj, National President of Shri Dada Saheb Phalke International Awards Film Foundation.

The Faculty and President of the University sent their best wishes and success for the program, as they were unable to visit the ceremony due to COVID 19 protocols.

