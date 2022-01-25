Soccer-Bayern allowed to admit fans to stadium again

Bavaria's government agreed on Tuesday to lift a ban on spectators attending major events, allowing Bayern Munich and other professional soccer clubs in the southern German state to let spectators into their stadiums again. From Thursday, 25% of seats may be filled again - up to a maximum of 10,000 spectators, the state chancellery said. The prerequisite is that fans be vaccinated and have a negative test result.

Other states have already allowed up to 15,000 spectators. Bavaria had banned fans from stadiums in early December due to a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

