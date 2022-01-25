MIMI Fish App to be launched in five more Kerala districts from February

Enthused by the growing popularity of MIMI app service, which home-delivers cleaned fish for curries, the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) has decided to extend this facility in the state.

KSCADC will extend the facilities to the districts of Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad from the first week of next month. MIMI Fish app and MIMI Fish Stores have been working in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha since September last year.

The move comes barely five months after KSCADC launched the facility which provides consumers complete access to the details of the product, including the date, time and place of capture of the fish. ''MIMI Fish, which is part of the Kerala government's Parivarthanam project, has been jointly floated by KSCADC and ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology. It accords priority to the health of its customers by adhering to the hygienic standards and protocols set by the European Union and other advanced countries for processing, preserving and storing the products,'' the corporation said in a release. The innovative retail venture sells fish in half-kg packets that are not only delectable but also totally free from adulterating materials.

The app can be downloaded at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details or through the play store on the mobile phone for free delivery. Till MIMI Fish stalls open in the vicinity, the app will function as the sole way for accessing the products. ''The fish, captured by the traditional fisherfolk or collected from trustworthy farms, is chilled immediately after capture. This is done through CIFT’s technology that matches the European export standards,'' the release said.

All partner boats of MIMI are given individual RFID-tagged ice boxes so that end-users get to know the complete details of capture of the fish, which include the details of the fishermen who caught the fish, thus guaranteeing 100 per cent traceability. The DC chillers are used in all the MIMI outlets with battery support, ensuring continuous power back-up even during power failures. The chillers also have an option to be connected to solar power, which ensures uninterrupted power supply up to three days if electricity from the KSEB grid is not available. This helps maintain the quality of fish. Other key features of the venture include installation of motion sensors in all MIMI stores and a central storage room to get alerts about the presence of any rodents or insects. Also, CCTVs are installed in shops to see that only MIMI products are delivered and sold.

''Vehicles for transporting fish are equipped with the state-of-the-art refrigeration systems to ensure that the quality of the fish will not suffer during the transit, through all seasons,'' it said.

The Parivarthanam project also aims to promote green energy and technologies, while helping sustain traditional fishery activities. The endeavours include rooftop solar power besides electrification of engines and conversions to CNG mode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)