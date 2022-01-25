U.S. FTC sues to block Lockheed’s $4.4 bln acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it has sued to block arms maker Lockheed Martins Corp's proposed purchase of rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc curbing a plan to vertically integrate the independent U.S. rocket maker into the prime contractor.

The $4.4 billion deal was announced in late 2020 and was Lockheed's first large acquisition under new Chief Executive Jim Taiclet which would reshape the competitive landscape for solid rocket fuel missiles which are often used by jets and drones.

