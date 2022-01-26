Left Menu

UK PM Johnson has not yet received report into lockdown gatherings - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:42 IST
UK PM Johnson has not yet received report into lockdown gatherings - spokesman
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office has not yet received the findings of an internal inquiry into potential breaches of lockdown rules, but want to publish it as swiftly as possible, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We have not received it," the spokesman said when asked whether the inquiry, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray, had been completed, adding because of that, he could not comment on which day it might be published.

