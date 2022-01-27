Left Menu

Micron to shut DRAM chip design operations in Shanghai

The company added that the centre would focus on developing NAND and SSD technology moving forward. The South China Morning post, citing industry sources, said that 150 Chinese engineers at the site will be asked to relocate to the United States or India.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 09:00 IST
Micron to shut DRAM chip design operations in Shanghai

Memory chip maker Micron Technology will shut its DRAM chip designing operations in Shanghai by the end of this year, the company confirmed late on Wednesday.

In a statement given to Reuters, the company said that it will close its DRAM Engineering Group from its Shanghai Design Center over the next year, with completion expected by December 2022. The company added that the centre would focus on developing NAND and SSD technology moving forward.

The South China Morning post, citing industry sources, said that 150 Chinese engineers at the site will be asked to relocate to the United States or India. Micron makes NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market as well as DRAM chips that are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices.

Semiconductors have been at the heart of U.S.-China tensions and the United States has been looking to shift the balance back in favour of the West and away from Asia, driven by intellectual property and supply chain concerns. In 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted Taiwan-based chip maker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) and China's Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Co Ltd, alleging the companies conspired to steal trade secrets from Micron.

Fujian Jinhua Denied the Allegations. UMC pled guilty to the charges and paid a $60 million fine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
3
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup qualifiers; NBCUniversal lowering its TV ratings expectations for Winter Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-USMNT taking it one game at a time in World Cup ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022