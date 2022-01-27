Left Menu

Financial accounts continue to reflect resilient economy

The Crown Accounts for the five months to the end of November were more favourable than forecast in the Half-year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 27-01-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 10:12 IST
Financial accounts continue to reflect resilient economy
The Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) deficit at $8.4 billion was $1.2 billion better than that forecast in HYEFU. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government's financial accounts continue to reflect a resilient economy that has performed better than expected and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said.

The Crown Accounts for the five months to the end of November were more favorable than forecast in the Half-year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU).

The Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) deficit at $8.4 billion was $1.2 billion better than that forecast in HYEFU.

Tax revenue was $0.3 billion above forecast at $41.1 billion, due to better-than-expected corporate tax, while core Crown expenses stood at $52.8 billion, $0.4 billion below the HYEFU forecast.

"This better-than-expected result showed the strength of the economy as restrictions to contain the Delta outbreak triggered payment of wage subsidies and COVID-19 resurgence support payments to protect jobs and livelihoods," Grant Robertson said.

Net core Crown debt stood at 34.5 percent of GDP, $0.6 billion less than forecast.

"New Zealand is in a stronger fiscal position compared with other developed nations and our accounts continue to outperform forecasts. This gives us the fiscal headroom to continue our balanced approach to meet the costs of Omicron while continuing to deal with long standing challenges such as climate change, housing, and child wellbeing," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit and more

Science News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January; Exclusive-U.S. funding to WHO fell by 25% during pandemic -document and more

Health News Roundup: English COVID study finds record prevalence in January;...

 Global
4
Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

Indian cricket fraternity extends Republic Day wishes to people

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022