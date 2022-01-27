Left Menu

Income Tax refunds of Rs 1.62 lakh crore issued so far this fiscal

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued Rs 1.62 lakh crore income tax refunds to over 1.79 crore taxpayers till January 24, 2022 of the current financial year, official data showed on Thursday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued Rs 1.62 lakh crore income tax refunds to over 1.79 crore taxpayers till January 24, 2022 of the current financial year, official data showed on Thursday. "CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,62,448 crore to more than 1.79 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 24th January 2022," Income Tax Department said in a tweet..

Income tax refunds of Rs 57,754 crore have been issued in 1,77,35,899 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,04,694 crore have been issued in 2,23,952 cases, it said. This includes 1.41 crore refunds of Assessment Year 2021-22 amounting to Rs 27,111.40 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

