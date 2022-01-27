Left Menu

Colgate-Palmolive India net profit rises 1.6 pc to Rs 252.3 cr

We continue with our strong innovation pipeline with new initiatives launched this quarter. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday declined 1.71 per cent to close at Rs 1,394.80 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 16:34 IST
FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday reported an increase of 1.6 per cent in its net profit to Rs 252.33 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 248.36 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd (CPIL) said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 increased 3.84 per cent to Rs 1,271.29 crore, against Rs 1,224.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses stood at Rs 945 crore in the December 2021 quarter, a rise of 3.98 per cent as compared with Rs 908.77 crore a year ago.

CPIL Managing Director Ram Raghavan said, ''Despite the macro challenges, our growth remains strong, consistent and driving the right balance between volume and revenue growth. Brand penetration strengthening reflects continued consumer trust in our brands. We continue with our strong innovation pipeline with new initiatives launched this quarter.'' Shares of Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd on Thursday declined 1.71 per cent to close at Rs 1,394.80 on the BSE.

