Left Menu

Apollo Tyres begins pilot initiative by deploying EVs for tyres delivery in Bengaluru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 18:02 IST
Apollo Tyres begins pilot initiative by deploying EVs for tyres delivery in Bengaluru
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Tyres on Thursday said it has kicked off a pilot initiative by deploying electric vehicles (EVs) for the delivery of tires from its regional distribution center (RDC) to multiple business partners in Bengaluru.

This initiative will not only address the concern of growing environmental pollution but will also help in providing solutions to mitigate impacts of climate change, the tire major said in a statement.

''We have embarked on a novel approach of making the delivery of our tires green. The company has put in place a provision for electrification of delivery vehicles in the last-mile connectivity.

''In addition to this pilot initiative in Bengaluru, we are in touch with our delivery partners for a similar deployment of EVs in other locations as well,'' Apollo Tyres President (Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Satish Sharma said.

The company added that it monitors its carbon footprint and reports it annually.

The tyre maker has been making concerted efforts to reduce its footprint across its activities including the value chain, it added.

Apollo Tyres is not only working towards increasing the share of sustainable raw materials in its products and gradually increasing the share of renewable energy in its manufacturing locations, but it is also undertaking several other initiatives towards securing a sustainable future, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022