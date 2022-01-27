Apollo Tyres begins pilot initiative by deploying EVs for tyres delivery in Bengaluru

Apollo Tyres on Thursday said it has kicked off a pilot initiative by deploying electric vehicles (EVs) for the delivery of tires from its regional distribution center (RDC) to multiple business partners in Bengaluru.

This initiative will not only address the concern of growing environmental pollution but will also help in providing solutions to mitigate impacts of climate change, the tire major said in a statement.

''We have embarked on a novel approach of making the delivery of our tires green. The company has put in place a provision for electrification of delivery vehicles in the last-mile connectivity.

''In addition to this pilot initiative in Bengaluru, we are in touch with our delivery partners for a similar deployment of EVs in other locations as well,'' Apollo Tyres President (Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Satish Sharma said.

The company added that it monitors its carbon footprint and reports it annually.

The tyre maker has been making concerted efforts to reduce its footprint across its activities including the value chain, it added.

Apollo Tyres is not only working towards increasing the share of sustainable raw materials in its products and gradually increasing the share of renewable energy in its manufacturing locations, but it is also undertaking several other initiatives towards securing a sustainable future, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)