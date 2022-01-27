Left Menu

Switch Mobility finalises site in Spain for new manufacturing, tech centre

The company plans to utilise the greenfield site in the Soto de Medinilla area of Valladolid to roll out electric buses and light commercial vehicles. This new facility will provide us with crucial access to the European bus and light commercial vehicle market, Switch Mobility Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Andy Palmer noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:18 IST
Switch Mobility finalises site in Spain for new manufacturing, tech centre
  • Country:
  • India

Switch Mobility, a unit of Ashok Leyland, on Thursday said it has finalised a site in Spain for setting up a manufacturing and technology centre. The company plans to utilise the greenfield site in the Soto de Medinilla area of Valladolid to roll out electric buses and light commercial vehicles. An investment of 100 million euros is planned over the next decade on the centre which would be able to create 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region, Switch Mobility said in a statement. ''The region's wealth of quality engineers and strong supply chain, combined with Spain's desire to be a leader in electric buses, make the Soto De Medinella area the perfect location. ''This new facility will provide us with crucial access to the European bus and light commercial vehicle market,'' Switch Mobility Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Andy Palmer noted. Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, which have resulted in the ground-breaking ceremony being postponed until March 18, the company looks forward to commencing construction imminently and seeing first buses in production within the next 12 months, he added. Switch's new manufacturing and technical centre will house production of its first electric bus designed specifically for the European market. The new 12-metre product will build on the technology that has seen the company become a global leader in electric buses since delivering the first British built, electric buses to Transport for London in 2014, the company noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global
4
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022