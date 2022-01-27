Left Menu

Central Asia Summit: Leaders for non-discriminatory intl response to global health

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 21:14 IST
Central Asia Summit: Leaders for non-discriminatory intl response to global health
  • Country:
  • India

India and five Central Asian countries on Thursday called for a transparent, effective and non-discriminatory international response to global health challenges, including pandemics while agreeing that early mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certificates will facilitate easier travel of citizens of their countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format.

The virtual summit saw the participation of five presidents -- Kazakhstan's Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbekistan's Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan's Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow and Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyz Republic.

The Delhi Declaration issued after the summit said the leaders noted the growing interdependence of countries in an inter-connected world. They called for a timely, transparent, effective and non-discriminatory international response to global health challenges including pandemics, for ensuring an equitable and affordable access to medicines and critical health supplies. The leaders expressed mutual gratitude to each other for timely assistance during the pandemic and agreed that early mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certificates will facilitate easier travel of citizens of their countries, the declaration said.

They also expressed solidarity with those who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and called for collective efforts in the fight against the pandemic. ''They stressed the importance of extensive vaccination, vaccine supply, transfer of technology, development of local production capacities, promotion of supply chains for medical products, and ensuring price transparency,'' according to the declaration.

Taking note of the approach ''One Earth One Health” presented by Prime Minister Modi, they emphasised that the post-pandemic world requires diversified global supply chains that are based on trust, resilience and reliability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board approves Debt Reduction Program Phase-II marching toward...

 India
2
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
3
Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bommai

Karnataka govt to establish military school at cost of Rs 180 cr, says Bomma...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in solar orbit; English COVID study finds record prevalence in January and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new space telescope reaches destination in sola...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022