Banking, debt market system needs to improve for growth of industry, economy: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister

The Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management said start-up culture was growing in Tamil Nadu and that many of the technologies showcased by the start-ups could be implemented by the government.Rajan was making the comments at the India Finance Forum 2022 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry CII, southern region.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 23:02 IST
Banking, debt market system needs to improve for growth of industry, economy: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister
Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI): Banking and debt market system needs to see a lot of improvement to support the growth of industry and economy, Tamil Nadu Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Thursday. The Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management said start-up culture was growing in Tamil Nadu and that many of the technologies showcased by the start-ups could be implemented by the government.

Rajan was making the comments at the India Finance Forum 2022 organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), southern region. The event was held on the theme 'Beyond Resilience: Turnaround and Transformation.' More emphasis was needed to be placed on leveraging leapfrog technology that can bypass two or three generations, Rajan said.

Principal advisor in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) Rupa Dutta said the government was focused on building worldclass infrastructure. ''The next-generation infrastructure is set to see an investment of USD 1.4 trillion in the coming years,'' she said.

CII (southern region) chairman M Ponnuswami said the economy was witnessing a robust recovery. ''Though the third wave of Covid-19 may be a hindrance, it will not deter growth,'' he said.

