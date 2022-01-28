Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 304 points

Left Menu

Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 304.84 points and Nifty up by 104 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-01-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 09:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Equity indices opened in green on Friday with Sensex up by 304.84 points and Nifty up by 104 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 304.84 points or 0.53 per cent at 57581.78 at 9.25 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17214.20 at 9.25 am, up by 104 points or 0.61 per cent. On the Sensex, all the sectors were trading in positive; Oil and gas, realty and consumer durables among those trading at the highest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

