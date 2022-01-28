Left Menu

HCL Tech sets up engineering and R&D centre in Canada

Engineering-led digital transformation is set to re-imagine the business landscape, and the excellent facilities at our Edmonton Centre provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry, Joelien Jose, Executive Vice President and Country Head, Canada at HCL Technologies, said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 12:45 IST
HCL Tech sets up engineering and R&D centre in Canada
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HCL Technologies on Friday said it has opened an Innovation Centre focused on Engineering and R&D services in Edmonton, Alberta. Bringing together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, startups and technology providers, HCL Technologies' Innovation Centre will serve as a hub for HCL Engineering teams to co-innovate with customers and solve complex business problems for clients globally, a statement said.

The team will be engaged in product engineering, platform engineering, operational technology services and next-generation engineering, research and development, it added.

The centre will house an engineering and co-innovation lab, which will enable high tech and software clients, including Fortune 100 leaders, to not only envision their products, but also to see rapid product prototyping, collaborative research and continuous learning to create faster time to market, the statement said.

Clients can leverage the centre to create new product designs, while collaborating on go-to-market solutions. HCL Technologies will hire college graduates from local educational institutions including The University of Alberta, MacEwan University, NAIT, SAIT and others.

''The Edmonton Innovation Centre represents a significant expansion of our world-class technology talent and exceptional engineering presence in Canada. Engineering-led digital transformation is set to re-imagine the business landscape, and the excellent facilities at our Edmonton Centre provide the right environment for shaping the future of the IT industry,'' Joelien Jose, Executive Vice President and Country Head, Canada at HCL Technologies, said. In addition to the Edmonton centre, HCL Technologies' has Global Delivery Centres in Mississauga, Ontario, and Moncton, New Brunswick in Canada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022