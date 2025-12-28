Left Menu

Escalation in Ukraine: Russia Intensifies Attacks Amid Peace Talks

Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv and other areas in Ukraine, affecting power and heating services. This comes before President Zelenskiy's meeting with U.S. President Trump to discuss ending the conflict. The attacks highlight Russia's response to ongoing peace negotiations.

Russia launched a large-scale missile and drone offensive on Kyiv, resulting in power outages and a lack of heating across various parts of the Ukrainian capital. This attack precedes a critical meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.

Zelenskiy described the onslaught, involving approximately 500 drones and 40 missiles, as Russia's rebuttal to peace efforts led by the U.S. The talks in Florida are expected to cover security assurances and territorial governance, key issues in the conflict that began with Russia's 2022 invasion.

Officials reported two fatalities and several injuries in Kyiv, with similar airstrikes threatening other regions. Concurrently, Russia intercepted drones headed for Moscow. As peace discussions progress, territorial control in Donetsk and other areas remains a contentious topic between the warring nations.

