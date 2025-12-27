Left Menu

Putin's Resolute Stance: Russia to Resolve Ukraine Conflict by Force

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that if Ukraine resisted peaceful conflict resolution, Russia will achieve its military objectives by force. This assertion follows Ukraine's President Zelenskiy's comments on Russia's continued aggression. The Kremlin reports advances in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, though Ukraine claims successful defenses.

27-12-2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is prepared to use force to achieve its objectives in Ukraine if peaceful negotiations remain elusive, according to reports from Interfax news agency.

Putin's remarks came as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of maintaining its aggressive stance amid ongoing conflict, following an overnight drone and missile attack.

The Kremlin declared that Russian forces had secured strategic towns in Ukraine's Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, although Ukraine's military reported repelling these advances.

