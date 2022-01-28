HP welcomes UK court victory over Lynch

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise said on Friday it was pleased that a London judge had found tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his finance director responsible for defrauding the U.S. group over the acquisition of his software company.

"Dr Lynch and Mr (Sushovan) Hussain defrauded and deliberately misled the market and Hewlett-Packard. HP is pleased that the judge has held them accountable," a spokesman said after the London court ruling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)