HP welcomes UK court victory over Lynch

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 18:28 IST
HP welcomes UK court victory over Lynch
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise said on Friday it was pleased that a London judge had found tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his finance director responsible for defrauding the U.S. group over the acquisition of his software company.

"Dr Lynch and Mr (Sushovan) Hussain defrauded and deliberately misled the market and Hewlett-Packard. HP is pleased that the judge has held them accountable," a spokesman said after the London court ruling.

