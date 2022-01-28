Left Menu

IMF's Gopinath says Argentina to cut primary fiscal deficit to zero by 2025

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:41 IST
The fiscal path agreed by Argentina and the International Monetary Fund calls for reducing the country's primary budget deficit to zero by 2025, IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said on Friday.

Gopinath, the Fund's No. 2 official, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/GitaGopinath/status/1487107196211113985 that the IMF-Argentina policy understanding announced earlier on Friday includes "a fiscal path to gradually and sustainably improve public finances, reduce monetary financing & reduce primary deficit to 0 by 2025."

