4 killed after being knocked down by speeding car in Telangana

Four women died and three others were injured when a car, allegedly driven by a minor, ran into a group of labourers sitting on a pavement in Karimnagar town on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at around 7 am when a speeding car crashed into a divider before hitting those sitting on the pavement here, they said.

According to a police official, four women died, three on the spot, while another succumbed on the way to the hospital. Three others who sustained injuries have been admitted to a hospital.

Three occupants of the car fled the scene after abandoning it.

A 16-year-old is suspected to have been driving the vehicle, but it is yet to be verified, he said.

The labourers used to stay in temporary huts erected on the pavement that were removed by police and civic officials recently, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)