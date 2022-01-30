Left Menu

Automated fitness inspection lanes for autos, taxis in Delhi soon

This process is time-consuming and not too accurate, officials said.The test centre currently sees around 300 vehicles for fitness test on a daily basis. Bigger vehicles such as buses and trucks are being tested at the departments facility in Jhuljhuli.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 18:47 IST
Automated fitness inspection lanes for autos, taxis in Delhi soon
  • Country:
  • India

The fitness test of auto-rickshaws and taxis is expected to get easier and less time-consuming as the Delhi government’s transport department will set up 10 automated inspection and certification lanes at its Burari facility, officials said on Sunday.

After mooting the proposal seven years ago, the department has now floated a tender for setting up the automated lanes at its vehicle inspection unit in Burari. The system will be in place in the next few months as the bid opens in March, a senior transport department official said.

Automation will improve the accuracy of the fitness tests as various components such as brakes, clutches, headlights and suspension among others will be checked and evaluated through machines and computers, the official said.

Currently, smaller vehicles such as auto-rickshaws, taxis and rural transport vehicles are being tested for fitness manually at the Burari centre. This process is time-consuming and not too accurate, officials said.

The test centre currently sees around 300 vehicles for fitness test on a daily basis. Bigger vehicles such as buses and trucks are being tested at the department's facility in Jhuljhuli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022