Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform
The Congress criticized Uttarakhand's response to the murder of Tripura student Anjel Chakma, urging accountability and assurances for future safety. Chakma was fatally attacked after confronting racial slurs. Five suspects are in custody, while one remains at large. The Congress demands a rigorous investigation and strict punishments to prevent further unrest.
The Congress party has condemned the brutal murder of Tripura student Anjel Chakma, asserting that it has marred Uttarakhand's reputation both nationally and globally.
Suryakant Dhasmana, Uttarakhand Congress vice president, criticized Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for not apologizing to Chakma's father on behalf of the state, though he expressed condolences.
Dhasmana emphasized the importance of assuring nationwide students of their safety to prevent a decline in educational contributions to the state's economy.
