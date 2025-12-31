Tragic Incident in Uttarakhand: A Call for Accountability and Reform

The Congress party has condemned the brutal murder of Tripura student Anjel Chakma, asserting that it has marred Uttarakhand's reputation both nationally and globally.

Suryakant Dhasmana, Uttarakhand Congress vice president, criticized Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for not apologizing to Chakma's father on behalf of the state, though he expressed condolences.

Dhasmana emphasized the importance of assuring nationwide students of their safety to prevent a decline in educational contributions to the state's economy.