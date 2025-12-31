Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

The United Arab Emirates announced its withdrawal of remaining troops from Yemen after Saudi Arabia demanded their departure within 24 hours. This move comes amid an escalating crisis between the two Gulf heavyweights, which previously cooperated against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

The UAE defense ministry reported that its mission in Yemen was limited to counterterrorism efforts, coordinated with international partners. The recent rift has seen Saudi Arabia accusing the UAE of supporting Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, creating security concerns for Riyadh.

As the Saudi-led coalition bombed a dock linked to the UAE, concerns over regional stability and oil production consensus between the nations grew. Yemen's political dynamics continue to shift as the UAE mitigates its involvement while tensions simmer.