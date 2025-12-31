Left Menu

Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen

The UAE is withdrawing its forces from Yemen following Saudi Arabia's demand, marking a significant rift between the Gulf nations. Saudi-led forces had previously targeted a UAE-linked shipment, escalating tensions. The UAE Defense Ministry emphasized its commitment to counterterrorism efforts, as both nations' interests in Yemen diverge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:43 IST
Gulf Powers Clash: UAE Withdraws Troops Amid Saudi Tensions Over Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates announced its withdrawal of remaining troops from Yemen after Saudi Arabia demanded their departure within 24 hours. This move comes amid an escalating crisis between the two Gulf heavyweights, which previously cooperated against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

The UAE defense ministry reported that its mission in Yemen was limited to counterterrorism efforts, coordinated with international partners. The recent rift has seen Saudi Arabia accusing the UAE of supporting Yemen's Southern Transitional Council, creating security concerns for Riyadh.

As the Saudi-led coalition bombed a dock linked to the UAE, concerns over regional stability and oil production consensus between the nations grew. Yemen's political dynamics continue to shift as the UAE mitigates its involvement while tensions simmer.

