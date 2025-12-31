Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals
A federal judge temporarily halted the Trump administration's plan to end temporary protected status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals in the U.S. This decision came after several nationals and a rights group filed a lawsuit. The ruling is a setback for efforts to end TPS for nationals from various countries.
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's move to terminate temporary protected status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals living in the U.S., granting a temporary victory to immigrant advocates. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley in Boston issued an emergency order to prevent the TPS from expiring after January 5, following a lawsuit by South Sudanese nationals and an immigrant rights group.
The decision represents a significant challenge to Trump's broader push to roll back such humanitarian protections, impacting nationals from countries like Syria, Venezuela, Haiti, and Nicaragua. The lawsuit argued that the administration's actions were unlawful and would result in the deportation of migrants to a country in crisis. Kelley highlighted an immediate potential impact on South Sudanese nationals, who would face deportation without lawful status.
Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin expressed the department's disagreement, emphasizing Trump's legal authority over immigration matters. The United States has granted TPS to South Sudanese since 2011 due to ongoing conflict. Despite this, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has moved to terminate TPS, arguing that conditions have improved. The lawsuit counters this claim, citing ongoing humanitarian issues and discrimination concerns.
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Halts End of Deportation Protections for South Sudanese Nationals
Putin Empowers Russia to Reject International Court Rulings
Supreme Court's Ruling Challenges Delhi High Court's Bail Decision in Unnao Case
Arrest of Bangladeshi Woman Highlights Immigration Concerns in Goa
Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle