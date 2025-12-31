Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to End TPS for South Sudanese Nationals

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration's move to terminate temporary protected status (TPS) for South Sudanese nationals living in the U.S., granting a temporary victory to immigrant advocates. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley in Boston issued an emergency order to prevent the TPS from expiring after January 5, following a lawsuit by South Sudanese nationals and an immigrant rights group.

The decision represents a significant challenge to Trump's broader push to roll back such humanitarian protections, impacting nationals from countries like Syria, Venezuela, Haiti, and Nicaragua. The lawsuit argued that the administration's actions were unlawful and would result in the deportation of migrants to a country in crisis. Kelley highlighted an immediate potential impact on South Sudanese nationals, who would face deportation without lawful status.

Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin expressed the department's disagreement, emphasizing Trump's legal authority over immigration matters. The United States has granted TPS to South Sudanese since 2011 due to ongoing conflict. Despite this, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has moved to terminate TPS, arguing that conditions have improved. The lawsuit counters this claim, citing ongoing humanitarian issues and discrimination concerns.