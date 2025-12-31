Left Menu

Disney Slapped with $10 Million Penalty for Child Privacy Violation

The Walt Disney Company is set to pay a $10 million civil penalty following allegations of violating child privacy laws. A federal court has barred Disney from operating on YouTube in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act and requires a new compliance program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:46 IST
Disney Slapped with $10 Million Penalty for Child Privacy Violation

The Walt Disney Company has reached a settlement agreeing to a $10 million civil penalty over allegations of child privacy law violations, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

A federal court order has prohibited Disney from operating on YouTube in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The order mandates that Disney implement a new program to ensure compliance with the privacy law in future operations.

The law obligates child-focused online platforms to notify parents and obtain verifiable consent before collecting information from children under 13. Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate emphasized the department's commitment to protecting parental control over child data. Disney has not yet commented on the settlement.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Stocks Tumble; Gold Shines Bright In Year-End Trading

U.S. Stocks Tumble; Gold Shines Bright In Year-End Trading

 Global
2
China's Show of Force: War Games Around Taiwan

China's Show of Force: War Games Around Taiwan

 Global
3
Train Derailment Sparks Fire Near Kentucky-Tennessee Border

Train Derailment Sparks Fire Near Kentucky-Tennessee Border

 Global
4
Tensions Rise Over Alleged UAE Arms Shipment to Yemen

Tensions Rise Over Alleged UAE Arms Shipment to Yemen

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025