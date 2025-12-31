Disney Slapped with $10 Million Penalty for Child Privacy Violation

The Walt Disney Company has reached a settlement agreeing to a $10 million civil penalty over allegations of child privacy law violations, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

A federal court order has prohibited Disney from operating on YouTube in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The order mandates that Disney implement a new program to ensure compliance with the privacy law in future operations.

The law obligates child-focused online platforms to notify parents and obtain verifiable consent before collecting information from children under 13. Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate emphasized the department's commitment to protecting parental control over child data. Disney has not yet commented on the settlement.