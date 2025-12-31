Left Menu

Tunnel Tragedy: Loco Train Collision in Chamoli Injuries 60

A collision between a loco train carrying workers and a goods train occurred inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Around 60 people were injured, but all are in stable condition. The project aims to generate 111 megawatts of electricity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 31-12-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 00:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident, a loco train transporting workers collided with a goods train inside the Pipalkoti tunnel of the Vishnugad-Pipalkoti Hydro Electric Project in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district late Tuesday evening. Approximately 60 individuals were injured in the mishap.

The Chamoli District Magistrate, Gaurav Kumar, confirmed that 109 people were on board the train at the time of the collision. After the accident, all injured individuals were safely rescued and their conditions are reported to be stable.

This 444-megawatt hydroelectric project, responsible for generating 111 megawatts of electricity through four turbines, is targeted for completion next year. The trains inside the tunnel are instrumental for transporting workers, officials, and materials for construction along the Alaknanda River.

(With inputs from agencies.)

