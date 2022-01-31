PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 31

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Activist Cevian pushes for sweeping overhaul at Vodafone https://on.ft.com/3rbcOHK - Virgin Media O2 plans fibre joint venture in broadband push https://on.ft.com/3u9DWc0

- Citrix software company nears $13bn buyout by Elliott and Vista https://on.ft.com/3AIk1Ci - World's largest wealth fund warns 'permanent' inflation will hit returns https://on.ft.com/3HitHpm

Overview - Activist fund Cevian Capital is pushing Vodafone Group to restructure its portfolio and refresh its board.

- Britain's Virgin Media O2 plans to launch a fibre network-building joint venture with owners Liberty Global and Telefonica SA, as the group aims to take on BT Group PLC in the high-speed broadband market. - Elliott Management Corp and Vista Equity Partners are close to buying Citrix Systems Inc in a deal that values the U.S. cloud computing company at about $13 billion.

- Norway's sovereign wealth fund has warned that investors face years of low returns as the surge in inflation becomes a permanent feature of the global economy. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

