Trump's Hopeful Tone on Ukraine Peace Talks
President Donald Trump expressed optimism after extensive talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Florida, suggesting that a resolution to the Ukraine conflict may be within reach. Both leaders hinted at a near agreement on a U.S.-Ukraine security pact, although territorial issues need resolution.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump expressed hopefulness during discussions aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, following a prolonged meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held in Florida.
In a joint press conference, both Trump and Zelenskiy hinted at being on the verge of a U.S.-Ukraine security agreement, highlighting significant progress in their discussions. However, Trump acknowledged that a few "thorny issues" related to territory still need to be addressed.
Earlier in the day, Trump reportedly had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicating a broader diplomatic effort towards achieving peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin and Trump Reject Ceasefire for Ukraine: A Diplomatic Showdown
Putin and Trump Unite Against Temporary Ceasefire: A Call for Bold Decisions
Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and Trump's Recent Conversation
Andhra Pradesh's Visionary Leap into Quantum Computing: Transforming Amaravati into a Global Tech Hub
Putin Accuses Kyiv of Stalling Peace Talks