Trump's Hopeful Tone on Ukraine Peace Talks

President Donald Trump expressed hopefulness during discussions aiming to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, following a prolonged meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held in Florida.

In a joint press conference, both Trump and Zelenskiy hinted at being on the verge of a U.S.-Ukraine security agreement, highlighting significant progress in their discussions. However, Trump acknowledged that a few "thorny issues" related to territory still need to be addressed.

Earlier in the day, Trump reportedly had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, indicating a broader diplomatic effort towards achieving peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)