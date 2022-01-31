Left Menu

6 killed as bus rams into multiple vehicles in UP's Kanpur; leaders condole deaths

Six people were killed and as many grievously injured after the driver of an electric bus lost control and rammed it into several vehicles in Rail Bazar area here, police said on Monday.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 31-01-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 12:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Six people were killed and as many grievously injured after the driver of an electric bus lost control and rammed it into several vehicles in Rail Bazar area here, police said on Monday. According to eye-witnesses, the driver of the bus moved it onto the wrong side of the road after which the bus rammed into auto-rickshaws, motorcycles, cars and a traffic booth between Ghantaghar and Tat Mill Crossing on Sunday night. It then hit a truck and broke down, they said. The driver of the bus has been arrested, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pramod Kumar confirmed the casualties in the accident.

Of the six injured, four people were admitted to Krishna Hospital while the other two were admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital, he said.

The officer said several cars and motorcycles were damaged and that the driver of the bus was being interrogated. An FIR has been registered at the Rail Bazar police station and a detailed probe is underway, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoled the deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

