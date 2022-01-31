Italy's Dolce & Gabbana to ditch fur

Italian luxury group Dolce&Gabbana will stop using fur in all its collections from this year, the fashion brand said on Monday in a joint statement with animal rights association Humane Society International. "The entire fashion system has a significant social responsibility role that must be promoted and encouraged," said the group's communication and marketing officer, Fedele Usai.

The label will switch to eco-fur garments and accessories, while continuing to collaborate with master furriers to preserve jobs and know-how. In a push to appeal to younger customers, increasingly sensitive to ethical and environmental issues, many brands have already committed to banning animal fur including Armani, Kering , Prada, Valentino, Versace, Moncler and luxury e-commerce platform Yoox Net-a-Porter.

