Exide Industries Q3 profit drops 26 pc at Rs 178 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:23 IST
Exide Industries on Monday said its consolidated net profit declined 26 per cent to Rs 178 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 240 crore in the same period of 2020-21.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,312 crore as compared with Rs 2,891 crore, Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.

''Due to unprecedented input cost inflation, profitability has been adversely impacted,'' MD & CEO Subir Chakraborty noted.

The Kolkata-based company said its board has declared an interim dividend of 200 per cent for 2021-22.

