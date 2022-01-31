Left Menu

Time for contrition and change, not for boasts and no change: Chidambaram on Economic Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:45 IST
Time for contrition and change, not for boasts and no change: Chidambaram on Economic Survey
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday attacked the government after it came out with the pre-budget Economic Survey, saying it is a time for ''contrition and change'', not for ''boasts and no change''.

The Economic Survey, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, said India's economy is expected to grow by 8-8.5 per cent in the fiscal beginning April 1 and is well placed to meet the future challenges on the back of widespread vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations.

The Economic Survey 2021-22 expects the economy to grow by 9.2 per cent during the current financial year, indicating a recovery to the pre-pandemic level.

Attacking the government, Chidambaram said the Economic Survey repeats ''ad nauseum'' that at the end of 2021-22, the economy would have recovered to the pre-pandemic level (2019-20).

''In plain language, it means that on 31.3.2022 the GDP will be at the same level as it was on 31-3-3020. It means that it has taken two years to go back to where we were on 31-3-2020,'' the former finance minister said in a series of tweets.

''The two years have impoverished people: millions of jobs have been lost; 84 per cent households have suffered loss of income; 4.6 crore have been pushed into poverty; India ranks 104 out of 116 countries in the Global Hunger Index,'' Chidambaram said.

''This is a time for contrition and change (of approach), not for boasts and no change,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022