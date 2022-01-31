Left Menu

India outperforms emerging market peers in Apr-Dec 2021: Eco Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 18:07 IST
Indian markets have outperformed other emerging market peers in April-December 2021 on account of good corporate earnings, sharp rise in vaccination and opening up of business establishment across the country, the Economic Survey 2021-22 said on Monday.

''The benchmark stock market indices in India - Sensex and Nifty-50 - increased by 17.7 per cent and 18.1 per cent, respectively, during April-December 2021,'' the survey said.

Driven by good corporate earnings, sharp rise in COVID-19 vaccination and opening up of business establishment across the country, Sensex and Nifty scaled up to touch their peak in October last year, it added.

Among the select developed markets, S&P 500 index and NASDAQ Composite index recorded strong gains and rose by 20.0 per cent and 18.1 per cent, respectively, the survey said.

