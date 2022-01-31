Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The sixth graduation ceremony of Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU) was recently organised virtually. Dr Ajeenkya D Y Patil, President of Ajeenkya DY Patil University and Hrridaysh Deshpande, Vice-Chancellor were present for the occasion. Dr Gregg L Semenza, Nobel Prize winner for Medicine in 2019, delivered the convocation address at the ceremony. Delivering the Convocation address, Dr Gregg L Semenza, the Nobel Prize Winner in Medicine for 2019 said, "That world needs leaders to recognise the climate crisis and be prepared to respond with the science and tech tools. The world needs young leaders who understand that the major challenges like the pandemic and climate crisis require a global response and international cooperation and I am optimistic that the younger generation will succeed with their firm resolve to make a difference." Ajeenkya DY Patil, President, ADYPU said, "The pandemic has been the most shared event in history. There are many unsung heroes working in the background during the pandemic, be it doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, police, or drivers. Every student must take inspiration from them. I always believe that campuses are great levellers where every individual comes as an equal student and share their thoughts and joys. Every student has the potential to change the world and everyone must do their bit for society. Humanity needs to get together, with more compassion. Humans need love, affection and healing. This is the best time to do something for the society and create happiness for the world when it needs the most." Danny Gaekwad, American Entrepreneur and Community Leader, Nagraj Manjule-Noted Film Director, Sudhir Mehta Chairman-Pinnacle Industries, Dr R Vasudevan Padma Shri Awardee, Dean ECA and Professor, Thiagarajar College of Engineering were conferred with The Degree of Doctor of Letters Honoris Causa (D.Litt.). In his welcome address Hridayesh Deshpande, Vice-Chancellor at Ajeenkya DY Patil University presented the University report including achievements and activities conducted this year. Around 763 students from various streams including Management, Design, Engineering, Law, Hotel Management, Film and Media were conferred degrees. At the graduation ceremony, 50 students from various courses were honoured with medals for academic excellence.

