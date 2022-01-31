AI pilots body gets behind new management, optimistic about 'bright future'

Indian Pilots Guild (IPG), a pilots body of Air India, on Monday said it is optimistic about a ''bright future'' following the airline going back in the hands of its founder, the Tata Group, and that its members will ensure giving their best towards prosperity of the company.

In a letter to the group Chairman, N Chandrasekaran on Monday, the IPG, which has in the past often been at loggerheads with the airline management when it was under the government control including striking work for almost two months way back in 2012, also said that its priority will be to use all its experience and expertise to help rebuild the image of brand Air India.

The government, which had initiated Air India disinvestment process in January 2020, officially handed over the airline along with its low-cost international subsidiary Air India Express and ground-handling JV, AISATS (in which it had 50 per cent stake), to the Tata Group on January 27, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the city-based conglomerate.

''We, the pilots of Air India, strongly believe that a golden age lies ahead for us with the Tata Group. Our collective voices and combined efforts will have the power to create a culture that engages and energizes our resources to become partners in the unprecedented growth story of this organization,'' the IPG President Amol Gautam said in the letter.

Stating that Air India pilots have always supported the company even under the duress of ''hostile HR policies'' and a highly ''biased'' pay cut, the IPG said, ''we provided unflinching support throughout the pandemic. This is a fine example of our commitment to the survival of Air India and of our sense of duty towards the nation.'' ''Looking forward, we are optimistic about leaving this dark past behind and entering into a bright future with an employer (Tata Group) well known for its transparency, integrity and concern for employee well-being,'' the Guild stated.

Pledging an ''unconditional support'' to the company, the IPG said it will ensure that it members gives their best towards the prosperity of the company, adding, ''our priority is to use all our experience and expertise to help rebuild the image of brand Air India which in return would lead to the enhancement of confidence and loyalty of our esteemed passengers.'' ''Together we will once again command the high skies like we have always aspired to. We express our gratitude to you for making us a part of the Tata family,'' the IPG said in the letter.

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited— a subsidiary of the Tata Group holding company--for Rs 18,000 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)