Moderna receives full U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 21:51 IST
Moderna receives full U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Moderna Inc said on Monday it had received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older.

The vaccine received an emergency use authorization in December 2020, and Moderna in August last year said it had completed the filing process for full approval of the vaccine. Pfizer and partner BioNTech's COVID-19 shot received full approval in the United States last year.

Moderna's vaccine is cleared for use in more than 70 countries, including Canada and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

