Qatar picks Boeing 737 MAX, launches freighter amid Airbus row

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 23:23 IST
Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker unveiled a provisional order for up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday as he confirmed a separate inaugural order for 34 Boeing 777X freighters, becoming the first buyer of the future cargo plane.

The order for the longest-range version of the medium-haul 737 MAX confirms an earlier Reuters report and comes days after Airbus revoked a deal with the same airline for the competing A321neo, as part of a dispute between the two companies.

