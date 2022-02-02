Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday slipped over 2 percent after the company reported a 6.20 percent decline in consolidated profit for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The stock declined 2.41 percent to Rs 721.50 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dipped 2.33 percent to Rs 721.50.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Tuesday reported a 6.20 percent decline in consolidated profit to Rs 1,478.76 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 1,576.53 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 4,422.73 crore in the December 2021 quarter, from Rs 4,274.79 crore in the year-ago period.

