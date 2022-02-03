German chancellor will not attend Beijing Olympics -ZDF
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-02-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 01:42 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has no travel plans ahead, he said to German broadcaster ZDF on Wednesday in response to a question on whether he would go to the Beijing Winter Olympics.
"I have no travel plans, so it cannot be assumed that I will suddenly turn up," Scholz said when asked whether he would attend.
