Singer Britney Spears was ​arrested Wednesday night in Ventura ‌County, ​California, on suspicion of driving under the influence, the California Highway Patrol has confirmed to Reuters. The CHP's Ventura Communications Center received ‌a report around 8:48 p.m. on Wednesday of a black BMW traveling erratically at a high rate of speed. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop.

CHP said ‌that Spears, the sole occupant of the vehicle, "showed signs of impairment" due to the ‌influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs. It added she underwent a series of field sobriety tests. Spears was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail late Wednesday.

A representative for Spears did not immediately respond to a Reuters ⁠request for ​comment. In 2007, Spears was ⁠charged with one count of hit-and-run causing property damage and one count of driving without a valid California driver's ⁠license, both misdemeanors.

Spears regained control of her personal life and her money in 2021 when a judge ​ended a 13-year conservatorship that became a cause celebre for fans and critics of ⁠an arrangement typically meant to protect the elderly. The "Piece of Me" singer had begged the court for months to terminate the ⁠conservatorship ​that governed her personal life and $60 million estate since 2008.

The conservatorship was set up and overseen by the singer's father, Jamie Spears, after she had a public breakdown in ⁠2007 and was hospitalized for undisclosed mental health issues. Interest in the case was propelled in the ⁠past year by documentaries ⁠and the #FreeBritney movement of fans who questioned why the singer needed such restrictions while she was touring around the world and earning millions of ‌dollars.

