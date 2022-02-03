No plan to evacuate Indians from Kazakhstan in view of stable situation: Govt

The government on Thursday said it is not planning to evacuate the Indian citizens from Kazakhstan as the situation in the central Asian country is stable now.

''No plans of the evacuation of Indian nationals from Kazakhstan are required in view of the stable situation of the country,'' Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said in Rajya Sabha.

She was replying to a question on whether the government plans to evacuate stranded Indians from Kazakhstan.

Around 7,000 Indians are residing in Kazakhstan witnessed large-scale violence following protests last month. The protests were initially triggered by a rise in fuel prices.

The minister said the Indians are reportedly safe and secure.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, replying to a separate question, said the sanctioned strength of the Indian Foreign Service is 1011, against which there are 848 officers at present.

''Vacancies arising in the Indian Foreign Service are filled by direct recruitment through the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and promotions from feeder cadre,'' he said. He said the Ministry of External Affairs also takes officers from other ministries and departments on deputation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)